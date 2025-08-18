Mumbai: Customs Seize Drugs Worth Rs 8.56 Crore at CSMI Airport, Two Held

The Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, have seized a large quantity of narcotic substances and arrested two passengers in connection with drug smuggling.

According to officials from Mumbai Customs Zone–III, the operation was carried out on August 16, 2025, when officers intercepted two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok on flight no. 6E1052.

On checking their baggage, officials recovered 8.562 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) concealed inside a trolley bag. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₹8.56 crore in the illicit market.

Both passengers have been placed under arrest under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigations are underway.