Mumbai Customs Seize Gold, iPhones and Currency Worth Rs 7.5 Crore at Airport; 7 Arrested

Mumbai customs seized 11.62 kg of gold and i-Phones valued at Rs 7.44 crore and Rs 12 lakh in cash in separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday, May 10.

The action was taken in 18 cases of contraband seizure between Tuesday and Thursday, and seven people were arrested. According to the report, the gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, rhodium plated bangles and gold bars. The arrested accused were hiding gold inside the rectum and under the cavity of buttons of the clothes.

Items Seized by Mumbai Customs

During 07 – 09 May, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 11.62 Kg Gold & Iphones valued at Rs. 7.44 Cr and Indian Currency valued at Rs. 0.12Cr across 18 cases. Gold was found concealed inside & on body of pax & baggage. Seven Pax were arrested. pic.twitter.com/n9pjwu86fQ — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) May 10, 2024

"Six Indian nationals travelling from Singapore (02), Jeddah (01), Abu Dhabi (02), Kuwait (01) were intercepted and found carrying 6760 grams gold concealed in pockets of the long gown, inside undergarments, in the right-side pocket of the trouser, in the rectum. Six passengers were arrested in these cases," said a Mumbai Customs official.

According to Customs, a foreign national travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai was intercepted and found carrying 16 gold bars, each weighing 1320 grams, inside the shoes worn by the passenger, who was later arrested.

Further, ten Indian nationals travelling from Abu Dhabi (05), Dubai (04) and Singapore (01) were intercepted and found carrying 3540 grams of gold concealed by affixing to the metal frame of bags’ walls inside the cavity of clothes buttons, in the left side pocket of the jeans pant, inside the stomach of pax and in the rectum, officials said.

He added, "One Indian National, travelling from Mumbai to Kuwait, was intercepted and found carrying Indian Currency of Rs 12,00,000/- found concealed in the cabin bag of the passenger."