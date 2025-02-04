Mumbai: Customs Seizes 2.83 Kg Gold Worth Rs 2.21 Crore at Airport; Four Arrested

In a major crackdown, officials of the Mumbai Airport Commissionerate (Zone-III) seized 2.830 kg of gold during a late-night operation on February 3-4, 2025. The estimated value of the seized gold is ₹2.21 crore. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Based on profiling, Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, intercepted three passengers arriving from Dubai. Additionally, a private airport staff member working in the departure hall was also detained. Upon inspection, authorities recovered 24-karat gold dust concealed in wax. The total gross weight of the seized gold was 2.966 kg, with a net weight of 2.830 kg, valued at ₹2.21 crore.

Investigations revealed that the passengers had hidden the gold inside polythene bags, which were then placed in a store-branded jute bag and left hanging in an airport store. Subsequently, a private airport staff member retrieved the bag from the store.

Customs officials arrested all four individuals under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are underway.