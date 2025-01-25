Mumbai Customs Seizes Cocaine, Gold, and Foreign Currency Worth Over Rs. 8.60 Crore; Two Arrested

In a major crackdown, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Zone-III, seized contraband, including drugs, gold, and foreign currency, worth over Rs. 8.60 crore in separate cases over January 24-25. Two passengers were arrested in connection with the cases.

Cocaine Seizure Worth Rs. 7.51 Crore

On January 24, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Tanzania based on profiling. Upon examination, they recovered 55 capsules containing a white, crumbled substance suspected to be cocaine. The net weight of the narcotic was 751 grams, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs. 7.51 crore. The passenger had concealed the drugs inside his body cavity and had also ingested the capsules. He was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Gold Smuggling Foiled

In another operation on the same day, Customs officers intercepted two passengers arriving from Baku and Jeddah. During the examination, they recovered gold dust in wax net weight of 1,010 grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 75.47 lakh.Gold bars net weight of 150 grams, valued at Rs. 11.20 lakh.

The gold was concealed in the body cavities and shoes of the passengers. One of the passengers was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Foreign Currency Seized

In a third case, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger departing from Mumbai to Dubai. Upon inspection, they found foreign currency equivalent to Rs. 22.40 lakh, including one lakh Saudi Riyals, hidden in clothes inside the passenger's trolley bag.

These operations underscore the vigilance of Mumbai Customs in curbing illegal activities at the airport. Further investigations are underway in all cases.