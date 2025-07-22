Mumbai: Customs Seizes Over 7 Kg of Hydroponic Weed and Codeine-Based Syrup at CSMIA Airport in Major Crackdown

Between July 15 and 20, officers from the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, executed a significant operation against narcotics smuggling. Across four separate cases, officials seized a total of 7.318 kg of suspected hydroponic weed and 99 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate. The busts were made at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport. All four incidents involved passengers either arriving from Bangkok or departing for Riyadh, resulting in the arrest of four individuals under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The first case occurred during the night of July 14-15, when officers intercepted a traveler arriving from Bangkok. Upon inspection, officials found 610 grams of hydroponic weed hidden in the passenger’s trolley bag. Acting swiftly on passenger profiling, the Customs team arrested the individual on charges of drug smuggling.

A second case followed on July 15-16, involving another passenger from Bangkok. This time, authorities recovered a staggering 5.256 kg of hydroponic weed hidden in the check-in baggage. The individual was taken into custody under the NDPS Act.

Also Read: Malabar Hill Skywalk to Get WhatsApp Booking Soon As BMC Revamps System After Visitor Surge

On July 16-17, Mumbai Customs officers apprehended a third passenger, again arriving from Bangkok, following specific intelligence inputs. A thorough baggage search revealed 1.452 kg of hydroponic weed concealed inside a trolley bag. The smuggled narcotics were promptly seized, and the passenger was arrested. The Customs Department emphasized that hydroponic weed, being cultivated through advanced techniques, is highly potent and dangerous, raising serious concerns about its illegal inflow into the country through air routes.

The fourth incident unfolded on July 19-20, when a passenger departing from Mumbai to Riyadh was intercepted based on received intelligence. A detailed inspection led to the discovery of 99 bottles, each containing 100 ml of cough syrup laced with codeine phosphate—a restricted narcotic substance. The contraband was hidden in the passenger’s check-in baggage. Authorities arrested the individual for attempted smuggling, reiterating that even pharmaceutical drugs containing narcotic ingredients are strictly monitored under Indian law. The series of seizures underscores the vigilance and proactive stance of Mumbai Customs in combating drug trafficking at international airports.