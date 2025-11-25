Mumbai Customs Seizes Over ₹32 Crore Hydroponic Weed; Detects 7 Gold Smuggling Cases

The Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs Zone–III has made major narcotics and gold seizures during enforcement operations carried out between 21 and 24 November 2025. Officials registered multiple cases based on profiling, surveillance and specific intelligence inputs.

According to the Customs department, a total of 10.899 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, worth around ₹10.89 crore in the illicit market, was seized in three cases from four passengers arriving from Bangkok. All four travellers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a separate set of operations based on credible intelligence, officers intercepted another group of passengers from Bangkok and recovered 21.799 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹21.79 crore. The contraband was seized across four cases, and four passengers were taken into custody under the NDPS Act.

Apart from narcotics seizures, Customs also registered three gold smuggling cases. A total of 608 grams of 24-karat gold, valued at ₹73.46 lakh, was recovered from three passengers attempting to smuggle the yellow metal into the country.

Mumbai Customs authorities stated that vigilant profiling, timely intelligence and sustained efforts at the airport continue to help curb narcotics and gold smuggling attempts.