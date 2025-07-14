Mumbai Cyber Crime: Banker Loses Rs 2.59 Lakh to Online Task Fraud

A Mumbai-based banker lost Rs 2.59 lakhs in an online task fraud between June 30 and July 1. The 34-year-old, who was an IDFC First Bank employee, filed a complaint at the BKC police station. Police filed an FIR on July 12 against an unidentified individual. The banker was a resident of Sion East. On June 30, when the banker was at his workplace, he received a message on his phone stating that he could earn extra income by completing simple online tasks, such as clicking on links and liking content, and would receive Rs 50 per task. The amount would be transferred after sharing the screenshots of completed tasks.

He joined a group on Telegram and successfully completed the initial tasks. He earned an amount of Rs 2,500 in his Axis Bank account. This led him to believe that it was a genuine place and that he could earn more.

After winning his trust, the fraudster then asked him to pay in advance for a ‘prepaid task.’ He transferred some money to various bank accounts. All the transactions were made between June 30 and July 1. After this, when the Mumbai banker tried to withdraw his investment and profit he was unable to do so. He contacted the scammer, who then became evasive, and the fraud was confirmed. When the banker realised that he was duped, he immediately called the cyber helpline number 1930 and lodged an official police complaint.