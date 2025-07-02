Mumbai Cyber Crime: Versova Man Loses Rs 95,000 to Fake Traffic Violation Message Scam

Cyber fraud scammers are targeting people in a new way by sending fake messages, alleging that they have violated traffic rules. With this message, they are tricking them into downloading a malicious APK file. A Versova resident lost nearly Rs 95,000 in this new cyber scam. Mukhtar Shaikh, a 60-year-old man who stays at Versova Road in Andheri West, got a message on WhatsApp on June 26 alleging that he had violated a traffic signal, and he had to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. The message had all his details mentioned. It contained the number of his two-wheeler and a link to download the APK file for the payment process. This made it look like the message was sent out from a legitimate sender and not a scammer.

Shaikh downloaded the APK file. After downloading, an option to enter his mobile number popped up on his screen. Then he suspected that something was wrong, as he had received the message on his number. He did not enter any details and immediately blocked the sender. But, as he had downloaded the app, the scammers got their way in. Within an hour, Shaikh received an SMS alert from his bank stating that his Aadhar Card number was used for a transaction. After getting a message from the bank, he immediately contacted his bank, and the authorities working there informed him that two unauthorized withdrawals were made from his account of Rs 49,555 and Rs 46,376 each. In just 1.5 hours, the cyber criminals looted Rs 95,931 from his account.

The 60-year-old man then went to Versova Police Station and filed an official complaint. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified individual under sections 66(C), 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, and section 419 of the BNS Act.