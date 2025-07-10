Mumbai: Cyber Police Crack Down on 15 Dark Net Drug Marketplaces

In a significant breakthrough, Maharashtra Cyber has successfully identified and dismantled 15 drug marketplaces operating on the dark net. The achievement comes as a result of a dark net monitoring system launched by the state cyber unit last year, under the leadership of an inspector-level officer.

According to officials, these marketplaces were allegedly being used for the sale of cocaine and other narcotics. Using advanced tracking methods, the cyber team was able to trace the links and deactivate the platforms.

However, tracing the IP addresses of the culprits proved to be a major challenge. Due to the use of the Tor browser—which masks a user’s identity through multiple layers of encryption and fake IP addresses across different countries—the exact location of the operators remains difficult to pinpoint. For now, authorities say intercepting suspects during the physical delivery of drugs remains the most effective strategy.

Apart from the dark net, law enforcement agencies suspect that certain social media platforms may also be used for drug trafficking. These deals are believed to take place through secret chats and coded video content.

The biggest obstacle for police is the inability to access private conversations on encrypted apps. Moreover, social media companies often decline to share data, citing privacy regulations. While no active links have been found yet, officials are not ruling out the possibility of narcotics being traded over social media.

Social media is no longer limited to communication and content sharing. It is increasingly becoming a platform for promotional reels, covert drug marketing, and other illicit activities. Criminals are taking advantage of chat apps and video platforms to indirectly promote drugs, making monitoring extremely difficult for law enforcement.

By exploiting the security and encryption of these platforms, drug syndicates are operating extensive networks. Among all such platforms, the dark net continues to be the most dangerous and untraceable.

The dark net is a hidden segment of the internet that cannot be accessed through regular browsers. It constitutes about 4 to 5 percent of the entire internet and requires special browsers like Tor (The Onion Router) for access. Tor’s layered encryption conceals user identity, making it exceedingly hard for law enforcement to track activities.

Dark net marketplaces are notorious for hosting illegal activities including drug trade, weapons sales, human trafficking, and even contract killings. Transactions are typically conducted using cryptocurrency, which further hampers efforts to trace the flow of money.