Mumbai Cyber Police Crack Down on Fraudsters: 1,000 Mobile Numbers Sent to DoT for Permanent Blocking

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cyber Police has sent a list of around 1,000 mobile numbers of cyber fraudsters to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Telecom Ministry for permanent blocking. The police have taken action after these mobile numbers appeared repeatedly in complaints filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the '1930' helpline.

Between January and April this year, 1,760 cases of cyber crimes were registered in Mumbai and 410 people were arrested. The '1930' helpline has managed to recover Rs 67.2 crore of the amount lost to online financial fraudsters. It was also found that the same mobile number was often used to cheat different persons in different incidents. Often, the documents and details of genuine telecom customers can be misused to obtain SIM cards. They are sold to fraudsters, said an official.

SIM cards from Mumbai used in UP

1) MHB Colony police recently busted a racket where it was found that 99 SIM cards from a shop in Borivali were used to commit fraud in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

2) Along with mobile numbers, cyber police can also send IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers to the Department of Telecommunications for blocking. This will make the operation of the fraudsters more difficult, said an official.

... Employees will also be rewarded

1) A team of 49 constables and two sub-inspectors runs the helpline in shifts. The helpline is working round the clock.

2) In a new initiative, the police department also plans to issue rewards for '1930' helpline employees.

3) It is understood that a certain amount will be given to the best performers with the aim of encouraging and appreciating the employees.