Mumbai Cyber Scam: Woman Makes Payment of Rs 9 , Loses Rs 99,000 To Fake Cleaning Service in Andheri

A shocking case of cyber fraud has emerged from Andheri West, where fraudsters tricked a woman into downloading a fake mobile application under the guise of providing cleaning services and siphoned off Rs 99,000 from her bank account.

The victim, a diabetes educator by profession, was searching online for an office cleaning service when she came across a platform named "Urban Club." Shortly thereafter, she received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be a representative of the company. The caller convinced her to download a mobile app purportedly required for booking the service.

Following the installation, the caller instructed the woman to make two payments — one of Rs 600 and another of just Rs 9 — to activate the service. The woman completed the Rs 9 UPI transaction as directed. Soon after, the fraudsters allegedly gained remote access to her mobile phone and banking credentials.

The fraud came to light the following day when the woman visited her bank for an unrelated matter and was informed that Rs 99,000 had been withdrawn from her account. She immediately approached Oshiwara Police Station and filed a complaint.

Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against an unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police and the Cyber Crime Cell have once again urged citizens to remain vigilant while using online services, especially those involving third-party apps and unsolicited phone calls.