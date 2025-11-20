Mumbai Cybercrime: Kandivli Senior Duped of ₹9 Lakh After 12-Day ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

A 79-year-old man from Kandivli spent nearly two weeks in constant panic after conmen pretending to be Delhi Police officers intimidated him through continuous WhatsApp video calls and falsely accused him of helping a terror-linked extortion network. Believing he would be arrested, the senior citizen transferred close to Rs 9 lakh to bank accounts controlled by the scammers. His ordeal began on October 3 when a caller identifying himself as Head Constable Gupesh Kumar claimed the victim’s SIM was involved in an extortion case and would be blocked within hours if he spoke to anyone.

The fraudsters increased their pressure by showing forged FIR copies and fabricated banking documents during the call before passing the phone to another man pretending to be DCP Rajiv Kumar, a name of a real IPS officer posted with Delhi Police. For the next several days, the duo repeatedly called, sent fake RBI notices, and insisted that his bank accounts required urgent “money-laundering clearance.” Terrified by their warnings, the pensioner complied with every instruction, believing he was cooperating with an official investigation that would prevent his arrest.

Under this prolonged intimidation, the victim broke his fixed deposit on October 6 and transferred Rs 2.2 lakh to an account provided by the fraudsters. A day later, he sent another Rs 77,000 from a different bank. On October 14, after being told that his mutual funds also needed to be “verified,” he withdrew and transferred Rs 6 lakh to yet another mule account. The callers repeatedly assured him that all his money would be returned that same evening, but after receiving the funds, they vanished completely.

When the senior citizen finally realised he had been tricked, he contacted the 1930 cybercrime helpline and later approached the Charkop police, who have registered an FIR and begun tracking the accounts used in the scam. Officers emphasised that no police department, enforcement agency, or RBI official has the authority to place anyone under a so-called “digital arrest,” urging people to immediately report such threats. Authorities advise victims to call 1930, file a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in, or visit the nearest police station for assistance.