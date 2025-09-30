Mumbai Cylinder Blast: 4 Injured in LPG Cylinder Explosion at Construction Site in Ghatkopar

Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Four labourers were injured, two critically, when an LPG cylinder exploded at a construction site in Ghatkopar late Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The blast occurred at a temporary shed built for workers at an under-construction seven-storey building near Vidyaniketan College around 9.11 pm. The injured were taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

According to the reports, Ghanshyam Yadav (36) and Devendra Pal (26) suffered 60 to 70 percent burns and are in critical condition. Mahendra Choudhari (32) and Sandeep Pal (20) sustained 10 to 12 percent and five percent burns and are stable.

This is the second gas cylinder accident in the city within a week. Last Wednesday, seven people were injured in a cylinder blast in Kandivali. Six of them, all women, died during treatment.