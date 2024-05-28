Mumbai Dabbawalas Wear Team India's Jersey to Support Men in Blue Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

'Jeetega Bhaii Jeetega India Jeetega', Mumbai's famous dabbawalas, chanted and cheered the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin on June 2. India will face Ireland in its first opening game of the tournament.

The iconic Dabbawalas wear Indian team jerseys as they show their support to Rohit Sharma's led cricket team. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Dabbawalas on bicycles are seen wearing Team India's jersey and chanting 'India, India' and 'Jeetega Bhaii Jeetega India Jeetega'.

The dabbawalas operate a globally renowned lunchbox delivery and return system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work.

A dabbawala, Ashok Satpute said, "We feel so proud after wearing this jersey. The T20 World Cup is coming up, so all dabbawalas are wearing the jersey today to support Team India...Team India is very strong now...We will bring the Cup home...We are wearing this jersey for one day today."

"We have always supported Team India. The team should win. That is why we are sporting this jersey...We can't go there (to watch the match), so we will pray for them like this," another dabbawalla said.