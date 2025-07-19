Mumbai: Dahisar Man Duped of Rs 3 Lakh While Trying to Sell Kidney for Rs 1 Crore Amid Financial Crisis

In a shocking case from Dahisar, a 45-year-old man, driven by financial hardship, fell prey to a cyber fraud while attempting to sell his kidney. The accused promised him ₹1 crore in exchange for the organ, but instead duped him of ₹3 lakh under the pretext of “processing fees”.

The victim, a resident of Dahisar, works as an office boy at a private firm in Andheri. Struggling with a strained household income, he began searching for options to sell his kidney to support his family financially. While searching online, he came across information about a hospital named “Sahyadri Hospital” in New Delhi that allegedly facilitated kidney sales with high payouts.

Taking the contact number from the internet, he reached out to the supposed representative of the hospital. The caller inquired about his basic details such as name, age, blood group, and address. On July 16, 2024, while he was at his Borivali office, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person who again collected his personal information.

The fraudster lured him with the offer of ₹1 crore in return for his kidney but demanded ₹3 lakh upfront as “processing charges”. Since the man didn’t have the entire amount at once, the fraudster told him to transfer the money in instalments. The victim eventually transferred a total of ₹3 lakh to a bank account provided by the accused.

However, once the money was transferred, the accused began avoiding further communication and even demanded more money. When the victim refused to pay, the fraudster stopped contacting him altogether. Suspecting foul play, the man dug deeper and discovered that Sahyadri Hospital was actually located in Pune, not Delhi, and had no involvement in such organ transactions.

Realising he had been conned, the victim filed a complaint on the Cyber Crime portal and approached Dahisar Police. After verifying the details, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act against the unidentified cyber fraudster.

Senior officers have taken serious note of the case and instructed Dahisar Police to begin a detailed investigation.