Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrested Man For Blackmailing Women Using AI-Generated Nudes, 13,000 Pics Found in Mobile

The Dahisar police have arrested a man for allegedly befriending women and girls on the social media platform, including Instagram and then sexually assaulting them. Using pornographic photos created with AI technology, he used to threaten and blackmail the victims by initiating obscene conversations and nude video calls. The accused was arrested in Karnataka after complaints of sexual harassment from hundreds of girls.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar Manoj Prasad Singh (25), who worked as a security guard. A search of his mobile phone revealed photos of more than 13,000 girls. He is currently in the custody of Dahisar Police, and further investigation is underway.

In another case, a gas cylinder fraud has come to light in the Neral area of Raigad district. The accused were found illegally transferring gas from one cylinder to another using a compressor and selling it to businessmen at throwaway prices. The incident was traced to the Petarwadi area of Karjat, where the Karjat Supply Department was alerted. The accused, Chetan Pandurang Khade (37) and Harshad Santosh Kalekar (21), were caught red-handed by police behind a poultry farm in Petarwadi. A case has also been registered against the Anjali Gas Agency distributor who supplied the cylinders. Further investigation is being carried out by PSI Gache of Neral police station.