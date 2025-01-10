Mumbai Dance Bar Viral Video: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vinayak Raut Files Police Complaint Over Clip ‘Defaming’ Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT leader Vinayak Raut on Friday, January 10, filed a police complaint alleging that a video of a raid at a dance bar is being falsely linked to party colleague Aaditya Thackeray, reported the news agency PTI quoting official.

The viral video was shot at a dance bar in Mumbai’s Andheri area. It shows a few women emerging from a cavity created inside the premises after police action. However, the text superimposed on the visual claims that the place is a “cafe” owned by Aaditya Thackeray, Raut said in his complaint.

Viral Video 'Defaming' UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Raut told the police that the content was intentionally created and shared on social media to defame Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, reported PTI. The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch has initiated an inquiry into the video and further action is being taken, the official added.