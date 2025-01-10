Mumbai Dance Bar Viral Video: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vinayak Raut Files Police Complaint Over Clip ‘Defaming’ Aaditya Thackeray
January 10, 2025
Shiv Sena UBT leader Vinayak Raut on Friday, January 10, filed a police complaint alleging that a video of a raid at a dance bar is being falsely linked to party colleague Aaditya Thackeray, reported the news agency PTI quoting official.
The viral video was shot at a dance bar in Mumbai’s Andheri area. It shows a few women emerging from a cavity created inside the premises after police action. However, the text superimposed on the visual claims that the place is a “cafe” owned by Aaditya Thackeray, Raut said in his complaint.
Viral Video 'Defaming' UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray
#Aditya_thakaray Club and Coffee Shop Scene...#lockdown#ThursdayThoughts@BJP4Maharashtra@HinduJagrutiOrg@Ramesh_hjs@SudarshanNewsTV@ANI@aajtak@sudhirchaudhary@republicpic.twitter.com/rHz44WJdrg— Vinayak R Gujjeti (Jaytu Jaytu Hindu Rashtram) (@GujjetiVinayak) January 9, 2025
Raut told the police that the content was intentionally created and shared on social media to defame Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, reported PTI. The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch has initiated an inquiry into the video and further action is being taken, the official added.