Mumbai: Death Toll in Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Rises to 17 After Another Person Succumbs to Injuries

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, May 22 said that the person injured during Mumbai's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment. Taking to this, the death toll in the accident climbs to 17.

According to Doctor Bangar of KEM Hospital in Mumbai, the deceased Raju Sonawane (52) died during his treatment at 11 PM on May 19.

According to officials quoted by news agency ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hoarding collapse incident.

Bhavesh Bhide, the owner of the company that put up the giant billboard, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Udaipur in Rajasthan last week and brought to Mumbai. Officials added that police are investigating how Bhide was awarded the hoarding contract and how much he earned.

"Mumbai Crime Branch forms an SIT to probe into the incident. The SIT will now investigate the matter. The SIT comprises 6 officers. The SIT has checked the residence of prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde and seized important documents from there. He has a total of 7 bank accounts in different banks," an official statement said on Wednesday, reported ANI.

"The police are also investigating how Bhinde got the hoarding contract and how much he earned. SIT has also recorded the statements of a few officials in the company of Bhavesh Bhinde," the statement added.

The billboard in the Ghatkopar area on May 13 came crashing down amid strong winds, leaving 16 dead and several more trapped underneath.