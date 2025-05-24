Mumbai: Deliberate Arson in Borivali: CCTV Footage Exposes Murder Attempt, One Arrested

A fire that initially appeared to be an accident in Borivali West has now turned out to be a case of deliberate arson. The incident, which caused damage to a house and a two-wheeler, has revealed a shocking murder attempt through CCTV footage. Four accused allegedly set the fire with the intent to kill a woman and her family. The MHB Police have registered a case against all four, and one of the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place on 14th May in Ganpat Patil Nagar, Borivali (West), where a major fire broke out in the residence of Julie Kewat (37). Her home and a two-wheeler parked nearby were damaged in the blaze. Initially, it was presumed to be an accidental fire. However, a review of CCTV footage confirmed it was a planned act of sabotage.

In the footage, Devaraj Siddharth Patil (22) and three others can be seen setting fire to the parked two-wheeler and the house in the early hours of 14th May. Following a complaint by the victim, MHB police registered a case under IPC Sections 109, 326(F), 336(G), 351(3), 3(5), 37(1), and 135, related to attempt to murder. One accused, Devaraj Patil, has been arrested while efforts are on to nab the remaining three.

Family Dispute Sparked the Crime

The motive behind the crime is believed to be a dispute involving the complainant’s son Lucky and one of the accused, Shadab. Lucky had an altercation with Shadab over his meeting with a person named Murari Chaudhary. Following this, the accused reportedly threatened the complainant’s son.

On the night of 13th May, the accused set fire to the two-wheeler and then to the house, while the family was asleep inside. Julie Kewat woke up due to the heat and smoke and raised an alarm. Neighbours helped douse the flames. Later, CCTV footage accessed by the complainant showed the accused setting fire to the vehicle and the house.

Speaking about the case, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Pawar confirmed that Devaraj Patil, a habitual offender, was arrested on Friday night and that further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused.