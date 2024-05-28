Mumbai: Delisle Road Bridge Still Incomplete as Sliding Staircases to Take Another Six Months

Mumbai: The Delisle Road bridge, which faced a lot of hurdles in its construction continues to face troubles. It will take another six months to build sliding staircases to the bridge. The bridge opened for traffic in November. It was closed on July 24, 2018, after BMC had decided to rebuild the bridge.

The Delisle Road bridge on N M Joshi Marg had three lanes each in both directions and two lanes each in both directions on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg. After the flyover opens, two sliding staircases will now be constructed on the bridge. Work on the first phase has begun. One staircase will be towards the railway station, while the other one will be towards N M Joshi Junction. The company to which this work has been given will make the stairs in the factory in Pune.

Two formal openings:

The bridge had been stalled for a long time. Even after the bridge was built and completed, there was no inauguration. Alleging that the inauguration was stalled due to lack of time for the guardian minister, which was causing inconvenience to motorists, MLA Aaditya Thackeray had informally inaugurated the bridge in the presence of local office-bearers and Shiv Sainiks. A few days later, the bridge was formally inaugurated in the presence of Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Four new staircases will be built on the bridge:

1) After manufacturing in Pune, the staircase will be brought to Mumbai. However, it will take more than six months for installation. Four new staircases will also be built on the bridge. The last west-to-east line on the bridge opened in November 2023.

2) The opening of the line brought relief to motorists in Currey Road, Lower Parel, Chinchpokli, Byculla, and Delisle Road bridge areas. The work of installing two sliding staircases on the bridge will be taken up to facilitate the people.