Mumbai: Delivery Boy Brutally Attacked in Andheri for Not Calling Local Goon 'Bhai'; Four Booked for Attempt to Murder

In a shocking incident in Andheri, a 25-year-old delivery boy was brutally assaulted by a group of four men after he allegedly failed to address one of them as "bhai". The victim, Arbaaz Aziz Khan, sustained serious injuries in the attack, which involved sharp weapons and physical assault. The Amboli Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused and launched a manhunt to nab them.

The accused have been identified as Firoz Molla Shaikh, Shadab Qazi alias Chaddha, Ibrahim Mujawar, and Nilesh Gaikwad. All four are said to be residents of the same locality and known to each other as well as the victim.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 5:45 PM in a ground near Rehab building on Veera Desai Road, where Arbaaz resides and works as a delivery boy. Firoz, who considers himself a local gangster, was reportedly offended when Arbaaz did not greet him as "bhai" while passing by. Holding a grudge over the incident, Firoz and his three associates confronted Arbaaz and launched a violent assault.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the accused used abusive language and beat up Arbaaz mercilessly. When some locals tried to intervene, Shadab reportedly threatened to kill anyone who tried to interfere, forcing them to flee the scene. A few minutes later, Shadab allegedly attacked Arbaaz with a sharp weapon, causing a severe head injury.

Before fleeing, the accused reportedly threatened Arbaaz, saying, “This is just a trailer, I’ll show you the full film tonight and finish you off.”

Upon receiving information, the Amboli Police rushed to the spot and shifted the blood-soaked victim to Cooper Hospital, where he was given emergency treatment. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against all four under relevant sections, including attempt to murder.

As all four accused are currently absconding, police have launched a special operation to trace and arrest them.