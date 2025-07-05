Mumbai: Delivery Boy Dies by Suicide in Bhandup After Alleged Harassment by Colleagues and Friends; Six Booked

A 23-year-old delivery boy allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai’s Bhandup area after facing sustained mental harassment from colleagues and a friend. The deceased has been identified as Shivam Vinod Tiwari, who was working with a leading online delivery company. Following a complaint by the family, the Bhandup Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against six individuals.

Shivam resided with his family in Khindipada, Bhandup. In his complaint, Shivam’s younger brother, Satyam Tiwari, informed the police that two of Shivam’s coworkers—Sonu Yadav and Chetan Gautam—were regularly pressuring and threatening him. About a month ago, both men allegedly turned up at Shivam’s house and accused him of not paying ₹75,000 for parcels they had delivered. Disturbed by the threats, Shivam’s father Vinod Tiwari reportedly paid the amount.

According to the family, Shivam began appearing increasingly distressed over the last 15 days, especially after returning from work at night. When asked, Shivam confided that Yadav and Gautam were coercing him to forcibly reject undelivered parcels using their IDs. On refusing to comply, he was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and threats.

Meanwhile, Shivam had borrowed ₹30,000 from a friend, Omkar More, for work-related purposes. The complaint states that Omkar started harassing Shivam for repayment through frequent phone calls and messages, and even threatened to kill him. It is also alleged that Omkar sent some men to intimidate Shivam.

Unable to bear the mental pressure, Shivam died by suicide by hanging himself on 2nd July.

Based on the complaint filed by Satyam Tiwari, the Bhandup Police have booked Sonu Yadav, Chetan Gautam, Omkar More, Aniket Ghadi, Dhanraj alias Ganesh Nikalje, and Gautam Dhekale under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment to suicide). Further investigation is underway.