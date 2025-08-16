Mumbai: Delivery Boy Attacked With Air Gun in Lower Parel Over Medicine Order Dispute; No Injuries reported

A shocking incident of air gun firing was reported from Lower Parel on Saturday. According to police, the accused allegedly fired at a delivery boy who had arrived to deliver medicines.

The complainant stated that the accused had placed an order for medicines over the phone. However, when the delivery was made, the accused refused to accept the packet, claiming he had ordered a different medicine. Following this, he allegedly fired from an air gun.

Around 4:08 am on Saturday, the NM Joshi Marg police station received information that a delivery boy was fired at in a house in Prakash Cotton Building in Nityanand Colony, Lower Parel. The message also stated that no one was injured in the incident.

Acting swiftly, Police Inspector Manjitsingh Chavan, night in-charge of NM Joshi Marg Police Station, rushed to the spot with his team. However, the caller was not found at the location.

During investigation, police questioned the accused, identified as Saurabh Kumar Avinash Kumar Singh (35), a resident of Prakash Cotton Building, Shankarrao Naram Path, Lower Parel. He admitted that he had ordered medicines from a medical store but got annoyed when the delivery boy repeatedly rang the doorbell. He then fired a shot in the air using his air rifle.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the firing. The accused and the caller have been taken to the police station for further inquiry. An FIR has been registered at NM Joshi Marg Police Station and investigation is underway.