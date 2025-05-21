Mumbai: Delivery Boy Molests Woman Lawyer in Andheri West, Flees After Incident

A shocking incident has come to light from Andheri West where a delivery boy allegedly molested a woman lawyer and fled from the spot. The 30-year-old victim has lodged a formal complaint at the Amboli Police Station regarding the matter.

According to the complainant, on May 6, her brother had placed an order for two perfumes from the brand 'Fog' via the Flipkart app. On May 8, around 7:50 PM, a man identifying himself as Altaf Mirza came to deliver the parcel. Since her brother was not at home at the time, the woman accepted the delivery and informed the delivery agent that her brother would transfer the payment via UPI. Altaf gave his mobile number and also took the brother’s contact number.

Later that evening, around 8:58 PM, Altaf returned and claimed that the payment had not been received, demanding the return of the parcel. The woman, citing non-payment, handed back both the packages. It was then that Altaf allegedly molested her by inappropriately touching her chest and abdomen, hurled vulgar abuses, and fled from the scene.

Deeply disturbed by the incident, the woman immediately shut the door and later narrated the entire episode to her brother. On May 9, a written complaint was submitted at the Amboli Police Station. After being called by the police on May 15, the woman submitted a formal legal complaint against the accused.

The complainant has demanded strict action against the delivery agent and emphasized the need for prioritizing women’s safety.