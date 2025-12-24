Mumbai: Dentist Duped For Rs 2.30 lakh in a credit card scam in Khar; Police Probe On

Mumbai: Elderly dentist from Khar West got duped of Rs 2.30 lakh in a credit card scam. Victim identified as Dr Alka Patkar registered a case against an unknown person at Khar police station on December 22, 2025. According to FPJ victim, who runs Caredent clinic on Linking Road, had applied for a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card. Fraudster posing as bank representative said the card would be delivered that day.

The caller directed her to verify details through the bank app while remaining on the line. Subsequently, the bank notified her of unauthorized transactions. She discovered an unknowingly installed, suspicious second Kotak app and blocked her card. Messages confirmed Rs2.30 lakh in fraudulent transactions.

In separate incident, unidentified cybercriminals allegedly cheated a 63-year-old retired woman bank employee of ₹1.37 crore on the pretext of investing in multiple share market schemes floated by a bogus company.

Based on her complaint, the Cyber Cell of the Eastern Regional Division has registered a case of cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against 14 persons, including the group administrator of the fraudulent company, and has launched an investigation.