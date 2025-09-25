Mumbai: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ Cleanliness Drive (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took part in a cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign. Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is not a one-day effort but a continuous mission. He recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the initiative from the Red Fort and emphasized that Maharashtra is committed to taking it forward. “Our sanitation workers are the real heroes. Along with the Swachh Bharat Mission, we are also running the Swachh Maharashtra Campaign, and the state will play a vital role in contributing to the Prime Minister’s vision,” he stated.

The Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign is being jointly led by the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. It is being observed from 17 September to 2 October 2025 by the Ministry of Culture and its affiliated bodies, including attached, subordinate, and autonomous organizations. This year’s theme, “Swachhotsav”, combines the essence of festive celebrations with the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness.