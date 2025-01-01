Mumbai Diamond Heist: Craftsman Steals Rs 1.47 Crore Worth of Diamonds in Goregaon, Arrested in Rajasthan

A craftsman accused of stealing diamonds worth ₹1.47 crore from a company unit in Goregaon has been arrested by Goregaon police in Rajasthan. The accused, 40-year-old Sachin Jaswant Makwana, was found with stolen diamonds valued at ₹1.41 crore. After committing the theft, Sachin fled to Surat, then moved to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The police tracked him down using technical evidence and analyzed over 120 CCTV footage.

The complainant, Kiran Ratilal Rokani, a 63-year-old diamond trader, resides with his family in Kandivali. He owns a diamond company located in Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon. His son, Krutik, also a diamond trader, runs a separate company named Gems. Mahesh Kate, the manager, oversees nine artisans at the Goregaon unit, including Sachin Makwana.

On December 10, Sachin arrived at the office in Goregaon but later fled with 491 carats of diamonds worth ₹1.47 crore. When Mahesh Kate discovered the theft, he informed Kiran Rokani, who immediately filed a police complaint. A case of theft was registered, and senior officers instructed a detailed investigation.

The police team examined over 120 CCTV footage from various locations, including Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Charoti Toll, Bhilad, Vapi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, and Idar. Despite Sachin’s attempts to evade arrest by frequently changing vehicles, the police tracked him down to Rajasthan using technical data.

During interrogation, Sachin confessed to the crime. The police recovered 97% of the stolen items, including ₹77,380 in cash and 470 carats of diamonds worth ₹1.40 crore. He was brought to Mumbai for further investigation and later presented before the Borivali court, which remanded him to police custody.