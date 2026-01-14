Mumbai: DN Nagar Police Bust Notorious Bike Theft Gang, Three Arrested

The DN Nagar Police have busted a notorious gang involved in stealing parked motorcycles from the western suburbs during night hours after conducting reconnaissance during the day. The gang was also engaged in selling stolen motorcycles and their spare parts. Police have arrested three accused, including the kingpin.

The arrested accused have been identified as Munna Kedar Mali, Ashpak Ibrahim Mansuri, and Janardan Vishwas Bane alias Nana, all residents of Andheri and Jogeshwari.

Police have recovered 46 stolen motorcycles from their possession, valued at approximately Rs 13 lakh. With their arrest, the police have successfully solved six motorcycle theft cases, and further investigations are underway to ascertain their involvement in other similar offences.

According to police, between July 5 and August 27, 2025, an unidentified person had stolen a motorcycle belonging to Raju Balkrishna Pujari from the Barfiwala Road area in Andheri. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the DN Nagar Police Station, after which a case of motorcycle theft was registered against unknown persons.

In recent months, a large number of motorcycle theft cases were reported from the jurisdictions of Juhu, DN Nagar, and Versova police stations in the western suburbs. Acting on these inputs, police teams initiated an intensive search for the culprits. Based on CCTV footage and technical analysis, police detained Munna Mali and Janardan Bane on suspicion.

During interrogation, both were found to be repeat offenders involved in motorcycle theft cases. Investigations revealed that the duo would conduct reconnaissance during daytime and steal motorcycles parked outside residential societies or on roads at night. The stolen motorcycles were then sold to Ashpak Mansuri, a resident of Jogeshwari, who runs a workshop in the area.

At his workshop, Ashpak would dismantle the stolen motorcycles and sell them either as complete vehicles or as spare parts. Following this revelation, police detained Ashpak from Jogeshwari. Subsequent raids led to the recovery of 46 stolen motorcycles, collectively worth around Rs 13 lakh.

Further investigation revealed that the gang had stolen motorcycles from areas including Goregaon, Colaba, Versova, DN Nagar, and other police station limits, with the majority of thefts reported from the Versova police station jurisdiction.

Police officials said that further probe is underway, and more theft cases are likely to be solved based on the disclosures made by the accused.