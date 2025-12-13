Mumbai: Domestic Help Flees After Allegedly Stealing ₹28 Lakh Worth Gold, Diamond Jewellery and Cash in Dadar

A theft case involving gold and diamond jewellery along with cash worth around ₹28 lakh has come to light at the residence of a diamond trader in Dadar, allegedly committed by the family’s domestic help. Shivaji Park police have registered a case of theft against the accused domestic worker, identified as Birju Kamal Mukhiya, who is currently absconding.

The incident took place between November 11 and December 6 at a residential building located on Gokhale Road, Vijay Manjrekar Marg in Dadar. The 44-year-old complainant resides on the second floor of the building with his family and is engaged in the diamond trade and stock market trading.

Two domestic workers, Birju Mukhiya and another woman identified as Kala, were employed at the house. Birju would work throughout the day and sleep outside the flat at night. The complainant stated that all gold and diamond-studded jewellery along with cash were kept in the third compartment of a cupboard in the bedroom.

On November 11, the family had checked the cupboard and found all the jewellery and cash intact. However, on Saturday, December 6, around 12.30 pm, when the cupboard was checked again, jewellery and cash worth ₹28.20 lakh were found missing. The stolen property includes cash worth ₹1 lakh and gold and diamond jewellery valued at ₹27.20 lakh.

After discovering the theft, the complainant questioned both domestic workers, but they denied any knowledge of the missing valuables. As no outsiders had visited the house during the period, suspicion fell on Birju Mukhiya. Following the complaint, Shivaji Park police registered a theft case against him.

The accused fled the house after the theft and is currently on the run. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.