Mumbai: Domestic Help Flees with ₹4 Lakh Cash from Actress Kashish Kapoor’s Andheri Residence

A domestic help working at the residence of television actress Kashish Kapoor, who lives in Andheri, allegedly stole ₹4 lakh in cash and fled, police said. Amboli police have registered a case of theft against the accused, identified as Sachinkumar Chaudhary. A special team from the local crime branch has also joined the efforts to trace him.

Kashish Kapoor, originally from Purnia in Bihar, currently resides in the New Ambivali Society on Veera Desai Road in Azad Nagar, Andheri. She has appeared in several television shows and was also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Sachinkumar had been employed by Kapoor as a domestic help for the past five months. His daily routine included reporting for duty at 11:30 am and leaving by 1:00 pm after completing his tasks. Kapoor had reportedly kept cash in a drawer of her cupboard, and on 6th July, she had checked and found ₹7 lakh in the drawer.

However, on 9th July, when she attempted to withdraw some money to send to her mother in Bihar, she discovered that only ₹2.5 lakh remained in the drawer. The remaining ₹4.5 lakh was missing. She then thoroughly searched the cupboard but found no trace of the cash.

When questioned, Sachinkumar reportedly panicked. When Kapoor tried to check his pockets, he refused and soon fled the house with ₹50,000 in cash. Realising that he had likely stolen the money, Kapoor filed a complaint with the Amboli police station.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under theft sections and launched a manhunt to trace the absconding domestic worker. Officers from the local crime branch are also involved in tracking down the accused.