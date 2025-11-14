Mumbai: Dongri Police Bust International Cocaine Racket; Drugs Worth ₹15 Crore Seized, Three Arrested

Mumbai’s Dongri Police have successfully busted an international cocaine smuggling racket in a major operation. Acting on specific intelligence, the police raided Sabina Guest House and seized 3 kg of high-grade cocaine, valued at around ₹15 crore in the international market.

The police have arrested three accused—Tarun Kapoor (26), Sahil Attari (26) and Himanshu Shah (25). All three were brought to Mumbai from a Chennai jail, where they were lodged in connection with an earlier Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case.

According to DCP (Zone 1) Praveen Munde, initial investigation has revealed that the seized cocaine was smuggled into Mumbai from Ethiopia and stored inside the guest house. The police are now probing the intended supply network and the final destination of the consignment.

Police sources said the narcotics were transported from Ethiopia to India via air route in the form of capsules. Accused Tarun had stored the packets inside the guest house after receiving them.

The operation was executed by the Anti-Terrorism Cell of Dongri Police Station following a tip-off that a large quantity of cocaine had been hidden inside the premises. Under the instructions of senior officials, a team comprising PI Walekar, API Rokde, API Parimal Patil and other officers raided the location and recovered the consignment.

Investigations so far indicate that Tarun arranged the shipment with the help of his associates Sahil and Himanshu. The police are probing how long the racket has been operational and identifying other members involved in the network.

Officials suspect that several individuals linked to the syndicate may still be operating from Ethiopia, and efforts are on to trace their involvement.