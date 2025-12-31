Mumbai: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Racket at CSMI Airport, Seizes 3.05 kg Gold Worth Rs 3.89 Crore

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 31, 2025 22:34 IST2025-12-31T22:33:36+5:302025-12-31T22:34:49+5:30

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 31, 2025): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a gold smuggling racket at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized 3.05 kilograms of 24-karat gold valued at Rs 3.89 crore on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers kept surveillance at the airport. An Indian national arriving from Bahrain was intercepted. During a detailed examination of his baggage, officers recovered twelve capsules containing gold dust in wax form. The capsules were hidden inside a water tumbler.

The seized gold was found to be 24-carat. The recovery was made under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The DRI said it will continue intelligence-led operations to protect the nation’s economic interests.

(With inputs  from IANS)

Tags :Mumbai AirportChhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airportDrugs NewsMumbai NewsCrime NewsDRI