Mumbai: DRI Busts Major Gold Smuggling Syndicate, Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 8.93 Crore

In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has busted an illegal gold melting facility operating in the city. The action, carried out under the codename “Operation Alchemist,” was launched late night and led to the seizure of 8.74 kg of smuggled gold valued at approximately ₹8.93 crore.

According to officials, the gold had been smuggled into India from Dubai earlier that day through carrier passengers recruited by an organised syndicate. The smugglers had concealed the gold in 18 egg-shaped capsules, which were later melted and converted into six gold bars at the secret facility.

Two suspects were intercepted as they exited the premises, carrying the freshly-melted gold bars. A swift search of the facility led to the arrest of two more individuals who were caught red-handed while processing the smuggled metal.

Further investigation and follow-up raids resulted in the arrest of three more individuals, including those involved in collecting the smuggled capsules and the key operator managing the illegal melting unit. In total, seven people have been taken into custody.

The entire consignment of smuggled gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, and all the accused have been arrested.

A DRI spokesperson stated that the operation demonstrates the agency’s firm commitment to cracking down on smuggling activities and protecting the country’s economic interests. “The DRI remains vigilant and determined to dismantle such organised networks operating across international and domestic routes,” the official added.