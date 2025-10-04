Mumbai: DRI Busts Rs 23-Crore E-Waste Smuggling Racket Under ‘Operation DigiScrap’; Surat-Based Mastermind Arrested

In a major crackdown on hazardous e-waste smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has seized consignments of old and used laptops, CPUs, processor chips and other electronic goods valued at around ₹23 crore. Officials said a Surat-based mastermind behind the racket has been arrested.

According to DRI, the operation – codenamed “Operation DigiScrap” – was launched following intelligence inputs about illegal imports of e-waste concealed in cargo at Nhava Sheva Port. Four containers declared as “Aluminium Treat Scrap” were intercepted, and upon inspection, officials found them packed with thousands of laptops, CPUs and electronic components hidden behind a thin layer of aluminium scrap.

The seizure included 17,760 old laptops, 11,340 mini CPUs, 7,140 processor chips and other electronic parts. The goods were confiscated under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Officials pointed out that the import of old and refurbished laptops, CPUs and similar electronic goods is prohibited under the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, and the Electronics and IT Goods (Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021, which mandate BIS safety and labelling compliance. Authorities said such smuggling not only threatens ecological safety but also endangers public health and undermines the domestic electronics industry.

The Surat-based director of the importing firm, who allegedly planned, financed and executed the smuggling attempt, has been remanded to judicial custody.

A senior DRI official said, “This action underscores DRI’s commitment to safeguarding the country from the dumping of hazardous e-waste and curbing the menace of illicit imports of refurbished electronic goods.”