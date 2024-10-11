Mumbai: DRI Seizes 9,690 gm of Opium in Major Drug Trafficking Operation; Four Arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai, acting on specific intelligence, seized 9690 gm of opium being transported from Ratlam to Mumbai. The operation took place in the early hours of October 9, 2024, near a toll plaza in Maharashtra, where the DRI team intercepted a truck based on overnight surveillance.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers recovered a substance suspected to be opium. Field tests conducted using the NDPS test kit confirmed the presence of the narcotic.

In a swift follow-up, the DRI apprehended both the receiver in Mumbai and the supplier in Ratlam. Additionally, the illegal cultivator, responsible for diverting the opium, was arrested from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 9690 gm of opium has been seized, and four individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

This successful operation underscores the DRI’s strong capabilities in dismantling drug trafficking networks across the country.