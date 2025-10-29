Mumbai: DRI Seizes Chinese Firecrackers Worth Rs 4.4 Crore at Nhava Sheva Port

In a major crackdown on illegal imports ahead of the festive season, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has busted a smuggling racket involving Chinese-origin firecrackers. Officers seized a consignment worth ₹4.4 crore at Nhava Sheva Port under the agency’s ongoing operation, “Operation Fire Trail.”

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted a suspicious 40-foot container that was declared as carrying “glass bottles” from China. Upon examination, officers discovered 29,340 pieces of Chinese firecrackers concealed behind a superficial layer of glass bottles — a deceptive tactic intended to mislead customs scrutiny.

According to officials, the import of firecrackers into India is classified as a “restricted” activity under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy. Such imports require specific licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) as per the Explosives Rules, 2008.

The DRI stated that the illegal import of such hazardous materials not only violates trade regulations but also poses serious threats to public safety, infrastructure, and national security.

Officials further revealed that in October 2025 alone, the Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized smuggled firecrackers worth nearly ₹16 crore, highlighting the growing scale of the illegal trade.

This latest bust reinforces the DRI’s commitment to curbing smuggling activities, dismantling illicit trade networks, and safeguarding India’s borders against the entry of hazardous goods.