Mumbai: DRI Seizes Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 42 Crore at CSMI Airport; Two Passengers Held

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 4, 2025): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 42.34 kg of high-grade Hydroponic Weed worth about Rs 42 crore from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The action took place on Sunday under the ongoing “Operation Weed Out”.

According to the release of the Ministry of Finance, DRI officers intercepted the passengers after receiving specific intelligence. Their baggage was examined and 21 packets of food items such as noodles and biscuits were found. The packets were filled with Hydroponic Weed that had been hidden inside regular packaging. Field tests confirmed it to be a narcotic substance.

The contraband was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Both passengers were arrested.

This is the second major seizure by DRI in three days. On 31 October, officials had recovered 4.7 kg of cocaine worth Rs 47 crore and arrested five persons linked to the supply chain.

With the latest operation, DRI has seized over Rs 100 crore worth of narcotics within three days. The agency said the crackdown is targeting organised drug networks operating through India’s western entry points.

Under “Operation Weed Out”, a total of 292.9 kg of Hydroponic Weed has been seized at different airports across the country so far.

The DRI said it remains alert to new smuggling methods, including the use of food packets and Indian nationals as carriers. It added that the agency is committed to supporting efforts toward a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”.