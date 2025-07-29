Mumbai DRI Seizes Rs 6.5 Crore Worth of Smuggled Chinese Toys, Fake Cosmetics and Footwear

In a major crackdown against the illegal import of substandard goods, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized around 160 metric tonnes of smuggled Chinese-origin toys, counterfeit cosmetics, and unbranded footwear. The total value of the seized goods is estimated to be over ₹6.5 crore.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the DRI identified and examined 10 suspicious containers located at various ports including Mundra, Hazira, and Kandla SEZ, as well as the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Piyala in Faridabad. Officials found that the containers were loaded with large quantities of toys, cosmetic products, and footwear, all misdeclared as harmless goods like decorative mini plants, keychains, kids’ pencil boxes, and showpieces.

According to officials, the toys were imported without the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, in violation of the Foreign Trade Policy and the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. As per current regulations, BIS non-compliant toys are prohibited from being sold in the Indian market and are subject to either destruction or re-export at the cost of the importer.

In addition to the toys, DRI officials also found counterfeit cosmetic items that were imported in violation of the Intellectual Property Rights (Imported Goods) Enforcement Rules, 2007, and without the required license from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Moreover, the seized footwear lacked BIS certification, thereby breaching the Footwear Made from Leather and Other Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024.

The agency has intensified its efforts to curb the influx of cheap and unsafe Chinese toys into the country, citing serious health and safety concerns for children. Officials also underlined that such illegal imports not only endanger consumers but also cause financial losses to the domestic toy industry and the national exchequer.

The Customs department reiterated its commitment to ensuring that only high-quality, BIS-compliant toys are allowed into the Indian market, in line with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative for the toy sector.