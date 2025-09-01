Mumbai DRI Seizes Two Leopard Skins in Inter-State Operation, Four Held

A Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) unit of Mumbai have apprehended four suspects and seized two leopard skins during inter-state operation conducted in Rayagada, Odisha along with Mumbai Customs Department on Saturday, August 30.

According to reports, one of the four apprehended suspects was the alleged mastermind of the wildlife trafficking network. The operation was began after receiving specific inputs on suspect location in Rayagada district of Odisha, who was illegally in possession of leopard skins and attempting to sell them.

Also Read | Mumbai: Oshiwara Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Recover 89 Stolen Mobile Phones.

Mumbai DRI, in coordination with Mumbai Customs (Preventive), busted an illegal leopard skin trade in Rayagada, Odisha. Acting on intelligence, officers first intercepted two suspects near Rayagada Railway Station, then tracked and apprehended two more, including the mastermind,… pic.twitter.com/kjCRlz1LnB — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2025

The DRI then launched the operation with the assistance of the Mumbai Customs (Preventive), the sources told Hindustan Times. The team intercepted two of them near the Rayagada railway station. Upon further investigation by the DRI team, the two suspects revealed the stay of the mastermind of the trafficking network.

Later, DRI officers intercepted two other suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in an adjacent village located about 10 kilometres off Rayagada, from where they recovered two leopard skins. In all, four individuals were apprehended in the operation.