Mumbai Drowning: One Youth Missing, Three Rescued at Aksa Beach in Malad West

A drowning incident occurred at the Aksa beach in the Malad West area of Mumbai. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four youngsters went for swimming at the Aksa Beach and drowned after a huge wave struck them.

Local people and a lifebuoy rescued three of them and one is still missing, said BMC. The incident took place near INS Hamla Gate, opposite JJ Nursing Home on Wednesday evening.

#BREAKING A drowning incident was reported at Aksa Beach, Malad, near INS Hamla Gate. Four youths had gone swimming; three were rescued safely, while one remains missing. A search and rescue operation is underway by BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade, with support from police and an… pic.twitter.com/PXGUWgKsY2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Airport: Customs Officers Seize 19.78 kg Hydroponic Marijuana Worth Rs 19.78 Crore Passengers.

A search and rescue operation is underway by BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade, with support from police and an ambulance team. More details are awaited in the incident.