Mumbai: Dumper Crushes Husband and Wife in Bhayander While Attempting to Overtake; Heart-Wrenching Accident Caught on CCTV

Two people were killed on the spot in a road accident in the Mira-Bhayander area of Mumbai suburbs on Saturday, August 9. The accident occurred in the Bhola Nagar area of Bhayander West when a bike collided with a dumper truck while attempting to overtake. The victims were identified as a husband and wife who died on the spot after the vehicle crushed the couple under its rear wheel. The heart-wrenching accident was caught on CCTV camera, and the video is now going viral.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Mali (55) and his wife Manju Mali (50), residents of Uttan. Dinesh owned a small pottery shop and the couple was travelling from Uttan to Bhayander when the accident occurred.

According to police, Dinesh and Manju were riding a two-wheeler when Dinesh attempted to overtake a dumper in Bhola Nagar and they lost balance and fell onto the road, where the dumper ran over both. They sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them to a hospital for a post-mortem. The dumper driver, Jafar Deshmukh (52), has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized. A case is being registered at Bhayander Police Station, and an investigation into the accident is underway.