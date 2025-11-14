Mumbai: Duo Arrested for Stealing Driver’s Phone From Autorickshaw Steering In Goregaon

Mumbai Police has arrested two men in connection with stealing mobile phone from autorickshaw. Accused identified as Sohail Khan and Sandeep Mohite used to steal, mobile phone that an autorickshaw driver had strapped to his steering wheel for navigation in Goregaon. Accused are resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar Slum, were taken into custody.

According, police stated that both the accused are currently unemployed. The incident took place around 12:30 am on Link road near slum colony. TOI reported, Victim complainant 44-year-old rickshaw driver Manoj Sav, was seated in his vehicle waiting for passengers when the duo swiftly snatched his phone, worth Rs 6,000. Victim secured his device to the steering wheel with a rubber band but later discovered it was stolen and filed a police report at Bangur Nagar Police Station.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sohail Khan, whose interrogation implicated Mohite. Police recovered two stolen mobile phones worth Rs 11,000 based on their statements, suggesting the men were involved in multiple thefts in the area.

Mohite's criminal history is extensive, with 22 previous cases registered at the Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, and Kasturba Marg police stations. He was previously banned from the city limits by DCP Sandeep Jadhav due to his repeated involvement in theft and related offenses. Khan also has two prior cases registered against him at the Goregaon and Bangur Nagar police stations.