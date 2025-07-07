Mumbai: Duo Posing as CBI Officers Rob Rs 71,000 From Gas Delivery Staff, Arrested

Mumbai: Two individuals robbed a money from the gas delivery staff by intimidating and assaulting the them. The accused posed as a CBI officers and stole around 71 thousand from them and fled from the scene. Malvani police in Mumbai have arrested them. As per the reports this incident took place on July 5 around 6 pm near Kharodi Bus Stop on Malad Marve Road in Malvani, Mumbai.

Victim , identified as 35-year-old Kanhaiyalal Sharma, and his colleague Mohidul Ali, were on duty, delivering gas cylinders in a pick-up tempo, when white car stopped them. One of the individual came out of the car and identified himself as a officer and accused the duo of overloading the vehicle. The accused also allegedly assaulted the victim. Then Sharma and his colleague were forcibly abducted and driven to Marve Beach, where they were assaulted and robbed of Rs 71,000 by two men and an accomplice. The assailants then dropped the victims at Link Road, Kachpada in Malad, before fleeing.

Following Sharma's complaint, Malvani police, under DCP Anand Bhoite and Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, arrested Pravin Kumar Satish Singh and Abhishek Chhotelal Vishwakarma, both 34, and registered an FIR under the IPC and BNS.

