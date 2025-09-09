Mumbai: Elderly Woman Duped of Rs 65,000 by Impersonator Posing as Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves

The Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday against an unidentified person who allegedly posed as Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and tricked a 69-year-old woman into transferring Rs 65,000. Accordinmg to a Indian Express report, the fraudster reportedly claimed that the money was needed to book a flight ticket for Reeves to visit her in India.

The woman’s daughter, who lives in London, lodged the complaint at the Versova police station. She explained that her mother, who lives alone in Versova and suffers from mental health issues, had been manipulated by the impersonator into believing she was communicating with the real Keanu Reeves. The daughter also mentioned that she has access to her mother's emails due to her health condition.

The FIR revealed that on June 30, the victim received a bank notification regarding a Rs 65,000 NEFT transaction to a bank account in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Initially, the elderly woman told her daughter that she had sent the money to a friend. However, when pressed for more details, she claimed that she had been in touch with Keanu Reeves and his associate via social media, and the actor had asked for the money to book a flight ticket to India.

The daughter, suspicious of the situation, told her mother that it was highly unlikely that a Hollywood actor would request money in this manner. She later discovered that the money had been transferred to a bank account in Dehradun. Upon further investigation, the daughter found a series of chats between the impersonator and her mother, which included photos of her bank passbook, deposit slip, and passport. The impersonator had convinced the elderly woman that the bank had stolen the money. The daughter then returned to India and filed the FIR at the Versova police station.