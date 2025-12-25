Mumbai: Elderly Woman Killed as Speeding Car Hits Divider in Borivali; Driver Booked

A 66-year-old woman lost her life after the car she was travelling in rammed into a divider due to the driver losing control while speeding in the Borivali area of Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as Jacintha D’Souza (66). The Kasturba Marg Police have registered a case against the driver of a private cab for causing death due to negligence and have initiated further investigation, police said.

The accident occurred at around 9 am on Sunday near the Magathane Metro Station, in front of Ashiana Hotel, along the Western Express Highway. According to the police, Edward D’Souza, a resident of the Wadala area and an employee of a shipping company, had booked a cab online for his mother, Jacintha, to travel from Vasai to Wadala.

The cab arrived at their residence at 7.30 am, following which Jacintha set out for Wadala. While passing through the Western Express Highway near Magathane Metro Station, the driver allegedly attempted to drive at high speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider.

Jacintha sustained serious injuries in the impact and was rushed to Sai Hospital at Samtanagar, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit due to her critical condition. Despite treatment, she succumbed to her injuries at around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

On receiving information about the incident, Kasturba Marg Police rushed to the spot and later registered a case on the complaint of Edward D’Souza against the private cab driver under charges of rash and negligent driving leading to death. Police officials said further investigation is underway and the accused driver is likely to be arrested soon.