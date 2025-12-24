Mumbai Elections 2026: Mumbai Mayor to Be ‘Marathi Manoos’ Says Raj Thackeray As Shiv Sena UBT-MNS Join Hands

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray on Wednesday officially declared an alliance ahead of the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, marking a significant shift in Maharashtra’s political landscape. The partnership is aimed at uniting the Marathi voter base and mounting a strong challenge to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The announcement comes at a time when both parties are seeking to regain lost political ground, particularly in Mumbai, where civic politics plays a decisive role in shaping the state’s power equations.

The two cousins arrived together at the press briefing after offering tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park, Dadar. Their joint appearance carried strong symbolic value, highlighting reconciliation after years of political estrangement. While addressing the media, neither leader revealed details about seat-sharing arrangements or confirmed which civic bodies the alliance would contest. However, Raj Thackeray confidently stated that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be a “Marathi Manoos” representing the new alliance, calling the reunion a long-awaited moment for Maharashtra. MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, “Maharashtra is bigger than any quarrel. We are announcing that our alliance has been formed. The Mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours.”

Also Read: Winter Season Health Care: Indoor Air Pollution Risks During Winter and How to Reduce Them

Both leaders emphasised that Maharashtra’s interests would take precedence over past differences. Raj Thackeray said the state was greater than individual disputes and formally confirmed the alliance, reiterating that Mumbai’s mayoral post would belong to a Marathi representative. Uddhav Thackeray echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the needs of the Marathi Manoos would remain central to their agenda. The statements suggest a renewed focus on identity politics, with both parties positioning themselves as protectors of Maharashtra’s cultural and political identity in an increasingly competitive environment.

Uddhav Thackeray said the alliance was formed to safeguard Mumbai’s identity and prevent any attempt to separate it from Maharashtra. He urged unity among Marathi voters and welcomed support from anyone committed to the state’s interests, including like-minded individuals from rival parties. Political observers view the tie-up as a direct challenge to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) combine, especially after recent electoral setbacks. With municipal polls announced across major cities, the Thackeray cousins are banking on their combined legacy to reshape Mumbai’s civic politics.