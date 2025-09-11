Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge Demolition From Sept 12; Traffic Diversions Announced

In a major traffic-related announcement, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has declared that the old Elphinstone Bridge will remain closed for vehicles starting today. The bridge is being demolished to make way for a new Elphinstone flyover along with the Sewri–Worli elevated connector.

From Friday midnight (11:59 PM, 12th September 2025), all vehicular movement on the old bridge will be completely stopped. To avoid inconvenience and safety hazards during the construction period, temporary alternative routes have been identified.

For vehicles moving from east to west, Tilak Bridge, Currey Road Bridge, and Chinchpokli Bridge will serve as diversions. The same bridges will also be used for west to east traffic at designated times. Notably, the Currey Road railway bridge will remain one-way during morning and afternoon hours, while traffic will be allowed in both directions between 11 PM and 7 AM.

To ease congestion, No Parking rules have been enforced on key routes including N.M. Joshi Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahadev Palay Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, Bhavani Shankar Road, Rao Bahadur S.K. Bole Road, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road. Some arterial roads will also facilitate two-way traffic movement.

Meanwhile, to ensure emergency medical access, two ambulances have been stationed — one at Prabhadevi railway station (west) and another at Parel railway station (east). Additionally, wheelchairs have been arranged for patient transport.

Authorities have cautioned that while commuters may face temporary inconvenience, the new infrastructure will eventually provide faster and smoother travel in the future.