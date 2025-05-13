Mumbai Engineering Student Defrauded of Rs 6 Lakh by Cyber Criminals While Searching for Call Girl Services Online

A 23-year-old chemical technology student was defrauded by cyber fraudsters of more than Rs 6 lakh under the pretext of providing him a female escort service in Mumbai. The victim is a research trainee from Tamil Nadu who is currently staying in Wadala East area. “While searching for call girl services online on April 4, he came across a WhatsApp number and initiated conversation,” an official told the news agency PTI. An unidentified person responded and quoted charges. The victim initially paid Rs 500 on a QR code provided by the fraudster for making an “advance” payment.

The student was promised that a girl would be sent to him along with a driver, he said. “He subsequently received a call and an OTP on his mobile phone and was asked to pay Rs 3,000,” the official said. After making the payment, the victim received a message demanding payment of Rs 21,000 towards “security deposit”, followed by more messages asking for Rs 32,000 as “insurance” fee.

“He ended up paying Rs 6 lakh to fraudsters who presented various pretexts,” police said. After realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the Matunga police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons, he said.