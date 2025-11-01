Mumbai Enrique Iglesias Concert: 73 Mobile Phones Worth ₹23.85 Lakh Stolen During the Event at MMRDA Grounds

At least 73 mobile phones worth around Rs 23.85 lakh were reportedly stolen during global pop icon Enrique Iglesias’ packed concert at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds, police said on Friday. The Spanish singer performed on October 29 and 30, drawing over 25,000 fans who gathered to enjoy his iconic hits “Hero” and “Bailamos.” Following the concert, Mumbai Police registered seven FIRs related to the thefts that occurred in and around the Bandra Kurla Complex. Among the complainants were a hotelier, makeup artist, journalist, students, and businessmen, all of whom reported losing their phones. The high-priced tickets, starting at Rs 7,000, made the event an attractive target for thieves.

The Grammy Award-winning artist returned to India after a 13-year gap, delivering a spectacular 90-minute performance that left his fans ecstatic. Enrique Iglesias performed 19 of his biggest hits, including “Bailando,” “Escape,” “I Like How It Feels,” “Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You),” and “Be With You.” His energetic stage presence and heartfelt interaction with the audience created an unforgettable night for concertgoers. Fans were seen dancing and singing along as the pop legend showcased his signature blend of romance and rhythm that has captivated audiences worldwide for decades.

In a touching moment during the concert, Enrique folded his hands, said “Namaste,” and thanked his Indian fans for their warmth and loyalty. His emotional gesture won loud cheers from the audience. To everyone’s surprise, he even teased a few lines of the Punjabi hit “Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi,” sparking massive excitement among the crowd. The singer wrapped up the show with his hit track “Baby I Like It,” marking a perfect end to a night filled with nostalgia, music, and high energy.