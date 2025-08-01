Mumbai: EOW Submitted Chargesheet in ₹65-Crore Mithi River Cleaning Scam; Two Arrested, 11 Accused Still Wanted

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Friday submitted a chargesheet in connection with the Mithi River cleaning scam, but the court is yet to take cognizance of the matter.

The chargesheet, running into 7,000 pages, has been filed against two arrested accused Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi. In addition, 11 other individuals have been named as wanted in the case. Statements of 15 witnesses have also been recorded in the document.

According to the EOW, the alleged scam involves misappropriation of ₹65 crore in the river cleaning project. Kadam and Joshi are accused of receiving ₹9 crore in commissions for their role in the scheme.

The chargesheet further states that the two accused acted as middlemen to secure annual cleaning tenders for contractor Bhupendra Purohit. They allegedly conspired with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to ensure the tenders were awarded to Purohit.

Investigators also claim that Kadam and Joshi were involved in creating fake Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as part of the scam.

The case remains under judicial scrutiny, and further action is expected once the court takes official cognizance of the chargesheet.